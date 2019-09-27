Ulster get underway with five try win over Ospreys

Ulster 38 Ospreys 14

Ulster did what was needed in their first up Pro14 outing with a pretty comprehensive demolition of the Ospreys which saw them take a try bonus as well.

Dan McFarland’s men managed five tries with Craig Gilroy taking two while new signing Matt Faddes also scored – this was his competitive debut – as did Greg Jones while the fifth was thanks to a penalty try.

The home side also fought back from trailing 8-0 to lead 19-14 at the turnaround and the Ospreys failed to score again.

Ulster took the field without Jordi Murphy who, it was believed, was withdrawn from the starting side as a precaution and put on standby to possibly travel to Japan due to Jack Conan’s foot injury.

The Ospreys started the stronger and Luke Price kicked a fourth minute penalty.

They also scored the first try of the game when full-back Dan Evans got over – the score being awarded by the TMO – though Price missed the extras.

John Cooney then missed a 10th minute penalty but, three minutes later, Ulster manufactured a clever score for Craig Gilroy via a kick pass from Billy Burns.

This time Cooney nailed the conversion though it bounced in off the post but they had cut the Ospreys’ lead to 8-7.

But Price then landed a monster penalty from halfway to push the Welsh region ahead by four points.

Ulster hit back to lead for the first time when, with Ospreys’ winger Luke Morgan in the bin, Greg Jones – called into the side after Murphy’s withdrawal – drove over from close range and Cooney’s conversion made it 14-11.

Price’s third penalty drew the sides level before Ulster finished the half with a flourish, sending Faddes in at the corner after a sweeping move with Cooney adding a superb touchline conversion to put the home side 21-14 in front at half-time.

Cooney kicked a 45th minute penalty to put Ulster 24-14 up and then Gilroy bagged the bonus point with Burns again providing the assist with another cross-kick.

Cooney’s conversion put Ulster 31-14 ahead and this became 38-14 on 70 minutes after the home side were awarded a penalty try which resulted in winger Luke Morgan’s second yellow.

The Ospreys then got over in the last minute via Matthew Aubrey but had the score scrubbed for a forward pass.

ULSTER: M Faddes; C Gilroy, L Marshall, J Hume, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; J McGrath, R Herring (capt), T O’Toole; K Treadwell, S Carter; Matthew Rea, S Reidy, G Jones.

Replacements: E O’Sullivan for McGrath and R Kane for O’Toole both 59mins, A O’Connor for Carter 61 mins, M Lowry for Burns 52mins, J Andrew for Herring, C Ross for Rea, D Shanahan for Cooney all 70mins, L Ludik for Marshall 71mins.

OSPREYS: D Evans; L Morgan, C Allen, S Williams, K Giles; L Price, M Aubrey; R Jones, S Parry, T Botha; L Ashley, J King; D Lydiate (capt), O Cracknell, G Evans.

Replacements: D Baker for King 34mins, T Thomas-Wheeler for Morgan 47mins, S Otten for Parry and S Cross for G Evans both 53mins, G Thomas for R Jones 57mins, G Gajion for Botha 61mins.

Yellow cards: L Morgan 28mins and 70mins.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR).