Connacht primed for frontrow battle against depleted Scarlets

Probably the toughest start of the four Irish provinces, two former champions go head to head, Scarlets with a mix of experience particularly in their frontrow.

That’s where prop Paddy McAllister is set to make his first competitive start in a Connacht jersey, having signed from Gloucester in the summer. With Finlay Bealham and hooker Tom McCartney there for Connacht, that will be a competitive arena.

With Jack Carty at the World Cup, 21-year-old Conor Fitzgerald gets a start at outhalf alongside scrumhalf Caolin Blade. Interestingly, scrumhalf Kieran Marmion, overlooked for the World Cup in Japan for Luke McGrath, and Ultan Dillane are among the replacements.

“We used 50 players last season and we expect to use a similar number this time around,” said Connacht coach Friend anticipating a long season ahead.

With edge and pace on the wing in Matt Healy and Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback along with Quinn Roux, captain Jarrad Butler and last season’s player’s player of the year, the former Melbourne Rebel Colby Fainga’a at blindside, Connacht have bite everywhere.

Scarlets will be strong, particularly in Llanelli. But maybe too many player are in Japan this time out.

SCARLETS: J McNicholl, R Conbeer, S Hughes (capt) P Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, K Hardy; R Evans, M Jones, S Lee, S Cummins, L Rawlins, T Phillips, J Macleod, U Cassiem. Replacements: T Davies, P Price, W Kruger, J Helps, D Davis, D Blacker, A O’Brien, C Baldwin.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran, S Fitzgerald, K Godwin, T Daly, M Healy, C Fitzgerald, C Blade; P McAllister, T McCartney, F Bealham, G Thornbury, Q Roux, E Masterson, C Fainga’a, J Butler (capt). Replacements: S Delahunt, D Buckley, D Robertson-McCoy, U Dillane, E McKeon, K Marmion, P Robb, D Leader.

Referee: S Berry (SARU)

Verdict: Connacht