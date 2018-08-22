Stuart McCloskey signs new three-year deal with Ulster

Twice-capped Ireland centre commits future to province until 2022
Stuart McCloskey has signed a new three-year deal with Ulster. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Stuart McCloskey has signed a new three-year deal with Ulster. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey has signed a new three-year contract with Ulster.

26-year-old McCloskey made his debut for the province in 2014, and has committed his future to Ravenhill until 2022.

He made his debut for Ireland in the 2016 Six Nations, starting alongside Robbie Henshaw in the 21-10 defeat to England at Twickenham.

McCloskey had to wait more than a year for his second cap - he played 80 minutes in the 23-20 November series win over Fiji in Dublin in 2017.

On signing his new deal, McCloskey said: “I’m really excited to have signed a new contract. I grew up dreaming of playing for Ulster and I feel privileged to now be in a position to pull the jersey on every week.

“We’ve recruited strongly and have a core group of experienced players who still have their best years ahead of them. We also have a large number of promising young players coming through the system, and I’ve no doubt that they will make a big impact in the coming years.”

