Shane Logan to step down as Ulster Rugby CEO

Ulster Rugby’s Shane Logan has announced his intention to stand down from the role of chief executive officer in August. He has been in the job for eight years.

It comes in the wake of one of Ulster’s worst seasons during which two players, Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding had their contracts revolked after a highly publicised rape trial. Both players were cleared of charges.

On the pitch the Ulster team failed to make it to the knockout phase of the European Champions Cup and were forced into a playoff match against Ospreys to remain in next season’s Champions Cup.

In a statement Ulster and the IRFU said they will begin a recruitment process to ensure smooth succession. In the meantime, Logan has agreed to continue the day-to-day running of the business until his departure.

“I am very grateful to have had the privilege of being Chief Executive of Ulster Rugby since 2010,” said Logan.

“We have been able to build a fine stadium, repay our debts, deliver consistent profit and strong commercial growth. This is now allowing us to invest in our clubs, schools and very significantly in our Academy.

“In terms of win ratios, the senior Ulster Team has become more competitive but I am as disappointed as anybody not to have landed that elusive trophy.

“There have been some significant challenges in recent years. I hope that the unity with which everyone in Ulster faced these will endure for generations. I wish everyone in Ulster the very best for the future.”

IRFU CEO Philip Browne said he was sorry to see Logan leave the club and thanked him for leaving Ulster Rugby in a strong financial position.

“Having strong, financially secure provinces is vital to Irish Rugby, and Shane has worked with teams, managers, sponsors, government and other sports effectively over eight years at Ulster Rugby,” said Browne.

“We thank Shane for his dedication to Ulster Rugby and are sorry to see him go, but wish him all the very best for the future.”