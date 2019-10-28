Sean Cronin and Fergus McFadden doubts for Leinster’s European opener

Leo Cullen will be without duo over the next few weeks ahead of Champions Cup opener

Sean Cronin is a doubt for Leinster’s Champions Cup opener against Benetton on November 16th. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Leinster have doubts about the availability of Irish hooker Sean Cronin and winger Fergus McFadden for the first round of their European Champions Cup campaign in less than three weeks time.

Leinster face Italian side Benetton at home on November 16th with both players in a race against time. Neither will be available to coach Leo Cullen for the new few weeks.

Cronin had a scan on a neck injury while McFadden hurt his elbow in training. Jack Conan (foot), Barry Daly (knee) and Dan Leavy also remain on the injury list.

Leinster are more encouraged by the return to training of Ed Byrne and outhalf Ciaran Frawley, both of whom returned to on-field training and will increase their training loads. Byrne has recovered from a neck injury and Frawley an ankle issue.

Hugo Keenan, who picked up an ankle injury late in Leinster’s game against Zebre last week, is due to have further assessment this week.

