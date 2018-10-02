Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale fit for Ulster return

Ulster have been handed a big boost with the news Rory Best and Jacob Stockdale are fit for Friday’s Pro14 clash with Connacht in Belfast.

Ireland captain Best and winger Stockdale - as well as returning flanker Sean Reidy - will ease the province’s substantial injury worries, as they look to bounce back from last weekend’s 64-7 hammering at the hands of Munster.

Dan McFarland is also expecting John Cooney to be available for the second interpro of the season, after the scrumhalf was forced off at Thomond Park due to a cut head.

Iain Henderson however won’t be available for selection - he suffered a concussion against Munster and is currently undergoing return to play protocols.

His absence means Ulster’s current injury-list extends to 18 players - although the province have confirmed Marcell Coetzee (shoulder), Will Addison (back) and Michael Lowry (shoulder) are all recovering well and will be monitored throughout the week.