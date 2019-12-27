Munster v Leinster: Team news, kick-off time and TV details

Pro14: Munster v Leinster

Kick-off: 6pm. Venue: Thomond Park. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Hugo Keenan will start at fullback for Leinster when they look to make it back-to-back interpro victories against Munster on Saturday.

Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to the side that beat Ulster last weekend with Adam Byrne on the right wing and James Lowe selected on the left.

In the centre Conor O’Brien starts in the number 12 jersey with Jimmy O’Brien outside him.

Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Ross Byrne in the half backs with Byrne returning after recovering from a dead leg.

In the pack Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Andrew Porter start in the front row with Devin Toner behind them in the second row, alongside captain Scott Fardy.

In the back row, Josh Murphy is selected at blindside, with Will Connors at openside and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Meanwhile, Munster have made seven changes to the team that beat Connacht.

Billy Holland will captain the side while Mike Haley, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Nick McCarthy, Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue all start with Joey Carbery set to make his first Munster appearance of the season off the bench.

Haley starts at full-back with Dan Goggin and Shane Daly named on either flank. Goggin, who has previously played on the wing as a replacement, starts as a winger for the province for the first time.

Scannell and Arnold pair up in the centres with McCarthy and JJ Hanrahan, man of the match last week, in the halfbacks.

Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne and Stephen Archer pack down in an unchanged front row.

Wycherley and Holland start in the engine room with O’Donnell, Chris Cloete and O’Donoghue completing the side.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (C); Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Ross Molony, Scott Penny, Rowan Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Tommy O’Brien.

Munster: Mike Haley; Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Joey Carbery, Calvin Nash.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)