Mack Hansen ruled out for Connacht’s Challenge Cup clash at Ospreys after foot surgery

Connacht's Mack Hansen after being withdrawn injured during Connacht's URC game against the Bulls in October. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht winger Mack Hansen has been ruled out for the province’s opening Challenge Cup fixture away to Ospreys on Sunday (kick-off 3.15pm) after undergoing surgery on his foot.

The 27-year-old missed Connacht’s 44-17 win over the Sharks in the URC on Saturday on account of the injury which also ruled him out of Ireland’s opening two games in last month’s Autumn internationals.

While the province did not offer any timeline for Hansen’s return, he looks set for a longer stint on the sideline, calling him into question for Ireland’s opening Six Nations game away to France on February 5th.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster will also be without captain Cian Prendergast, who will continue rehab for a hamstring injury after suffering a setback in training in training hamstring, as well as Peter Dooley, Oisin McCormack (both hamstring), Shamus Hurley-Langton (shoulder), Caolin Blade (Achilles), Byron Ralston, Oisín Dowling and Temi Lasisi (all knee).

Muldoon says Prendergast suffered a “setback” training last week, which will see him rehabbing for a couple of weeks.

On Prendergast, Connacht’s forwards coach John Muldoon said the flanker “will be back on the pitch shortly”, but added: “He probably needs a break. He’s had an unbelievable autumn campaign, the most he’s ever played for Ireland consistently, so he probably needs a bit of a rest.”

Outhalf Josh Ioane will be further assessed after his withdrawal at the weekend with a groin injury, but Dylan Tierney-Martin and David Hawkshaw return having missed Sunday’s win in Galway.

While depleted, Muldoon said the Challenge Cup offers an opportunity for their players who are looking for more game time.

“We all know the way the game has gone. We’ve got 10 games in a row where we can’t play everybody, so it is a good opportunity for us in the Challenge Cup to give some a chance who might need game time.

“Players who maybe haven’t seen the pitch yet this year will be hopeful they will get game time over the next week or two as well.”

Connacht are yet to reach a European final, with Muldoon believing the westerns were unfortunate to fall at home to Racing 92 in last season’s quarter-final.

“Unfortunately last year, we felt we left behind us,” he said of the 43-40 defeat in Galway.

“We all know what happened in the Racing game. And yes, (the Challenge Cup) was a competition that I think gave us a real shot in the arm last year.

“It gave us real confidence. A lot of those lads are household names now, whereas this time last year, players like Chay Mullins probably wasn’t known that well, or Finn Treacy. So yes, it’s a competition we enjoy.”

Connacht open their latest Challenge Cup campaign away to Ospreys on Sunday before travelling to face Black Lions on December 13th. In the new year, they’ll see out their pool fixtures away to Montpellier and at home to Montauban on January 11th and 17th respectively.