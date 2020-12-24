Munster and Leinster’s Stephen’s Day clash has been postponed

The St Stephen’s Day Pro14 clash between Munster and Leinster has been postponed.

The traditional festive interpro was due to take place at Thomond Park on Saturday but a statement from Leinster Rugby on Thursday said that they “are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing. Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game to go ahead as planned.”

As a result the match has been postponed and a new date in early January will be looked at to reschedule.