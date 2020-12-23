Pro14 sides to play South African franchises in new tournament

New competition will run after the end of the Pro14 season in March

Updated: 54 minutes ago

Siya Kolisi leads out the Stormers for a match last February. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Siya Kolisi leads out the Stormers for a match last February. Photo: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

 

South Africa’s four Super Rugby franchises are to take part in an end-of-season tournament with teams from the Guinness Pro14.

The existing Pro14 campaign will end with a final on March 27th, at which point the newly formed Rainbow Cup, involving Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks and DHL Stormers, will begin.

It comes in advance of the British and Irish Lions’ tour to South Africa and will form an important element of the Springboks’ build-up to next year’s showdown.

The regular 2020-21 Pro14 season will conclude after 16 rounds, at which point the conference winners will face each other in a final.

Qualification for next season’s Champions and Challenge Cups will be decided after the 16 rounds.

The Rainbow Cup launches on April 17th and will consist of two pools of eight teams — the 12 current Pro14 sides and the four South African additions — and a final between their respective winners on June 19th.

“At a time where our sport has faced its greatest challenge, we have promising news about an innovative solution to partner with South African rugby ahead of the Lions tour,” Pro14 chief executive Martin Anayi said.

“With a Lions tour in South Africa to come it is hard to think of anything better to whet the appetite than the best players from the Celtic regions competing against World Cup-winning Springboks in the Rainbow Cup.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.