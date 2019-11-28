McFarland names strong side for Ulster’s clash with Scarlets

Louis Ludik brings up his century as the visitors travel without their Wales stars

Louis Ludik will make his 100th Ulster appearance against the Scarlets on Friday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

Louis Ludik will make his 100th Ulster appearance against the Scarlets on Friday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty

 

Pro14, Ulster v Scarlets, Friday November 29th, Ravenhill (kick-off 7.35pm, Eir Sport).

Louis Ludik is set to bring up a century of Ulster caps as the province return to Pro14 action against the Scarlets in Belfast on Friday night.

Ludik starts at fullback, with Craig Gilroy and Robert Baloucoune on the wings - the former sevens player making his first appearance of the season.

Matt Faddes slots into midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey, with Bill Johnston and John Cooney in the halfbacks.

Eric O’Sullivan, captain Rob Herring and Marty Moore resume in the backrow following last weekend’s Champions Cup win over Clermont Auvergne, with Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor in the engine room.

Matthew Rea comes into the backrow, with Sean Reidy switching to openside and Marcell Coetzee resuming at number eight.

Ulster: Louis Ludik; Robert Baloucoune, Matt Faddes, Stuart McCloskey, Craig Gilroy; Bill Johnston, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring (capt), Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Nick Timoney, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan.

Scarlets: Steff Evans; Corey Baldwin, Steff Hughes (capt), Paul Asquith, Morgan Williams; Dan Jones, Kieran Hardy; Phil Price, Ryan Elias, Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Sam Lousi, Uzair Cassiem, Josh Macleod, Blade Thomson. Replacements: Marc Jones, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, Steve Cummins, Jac Morgan, Jonathan Evans, Ryan Lamb, Ryan Conbeer.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.