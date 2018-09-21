Max Deegan starts at six for visit of Edinburgh to RDS

Captain Johnny Sexton leads the team on the occasion of his 150th cap for the province
Max Deegan starts in the backrow against Edinburgh. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made a number of positional changes as well as bringing in some fresh faces for the visit of Edinburgh to the RDS on Saturday night.

Jordan Larmour wins his 25th cap for Leinster and moves from the right wing to full back, with Fergus McFadden coming in at 14 and James Lowe also coming in on the left wing.

It’s as you were in the centre with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose again selected as 12 and 13.

Captain Johnny Sexton leads the team on the occasion of his 150th cap for the province, with Luke McGrath in the number nine jersey.

In the pack Cian Healy again starts at loose head prop with James Tracy and Michael Bent coming in to complete the frontrow.

Devin Toner comes into the secondrow to partner James Ryan.

In the back row like Larmour, Max Deegan will also win his 25th cap and he is the only change there with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan again in the seven and eight jerseys.

On the replacements bench Dan Leavy is in line to make his first appearance of the season having returned from injury.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (Capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Peter Dooley, Tadhg Furlong, Mick Kearney, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Joe Tomane.

