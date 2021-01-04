Jordan Larmour returns to Leinster training earlier than expected

Jordan Larmour has returned to full training after undergoing shoulder surgery in October. The original prognosis was that the Leinster and Ireland fullback would be out for 16 weeks but he has managed to shave several weeks off that timeframe.

Larmour, who dislocated his shoulder in a 37-25 victory over Benetton in Italy on Saturday, October 10th, had an operation the following week but Leinster confirmed in a medical bulletin that he was back training with the squad.

It read: “Jordan Larmour has returned to training following a shoulder injury but will require further assessment before a final call is made on his availability (for Friday night’s game against Ulster at the RDS).”

Ed Byrne (calf), a try scorer in last weekend’s defeat to Connacht and Jack Conan (neck), who also came on as a replacement at the RDS, came through the Guinness Pro14 game without any ill effects and are available for Friday’s match. Rhys Ruddock (ribs) is also available for the game against Ulster.

The Leinster update also explained that Johnny Sexton and Scott Penny are following the graduated return to play protocols after being withdrawn during the Connacht match with head injuries and a decision on their availability will be dependent on how they come through the process.

Jimmy O’Brien (shoulder) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder) require further assessment this week having picked up their injuries in the Connacht match. It is a similar scenario in relation to Ciaran Frawley (hamstring) who cried off last weekend’s game, so too Josh Murphy (calf); the flanker was originally named among the replacements but withdrew on the day of the match.

Outhalf Harry Byrne, who was forced out of Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup match against the Northampton Saints in the warm-up with a back issue, has returned to training but his potential participation on Friday will require further medical evaluation.