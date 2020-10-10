Jordan Larmour injury overshadows Leinster win in Italy

Benetton 25 Leinster 37

An injury to Jordan Larmour overshadowed Leinster’s gritty, hard fought victory, their 21st consecutive win in the Pro14, against Benetton on Saturday afternoon.

The Leinster and Ireland wing was given oxygen for what appeared to be a dislocated shoulder/forearm, sustained in making a tackle on 48-minutes. He did eventually walk off the pitch but in huge discomfort.

Leinster will be pleased with the result more than the performance. Although it yielded a four-try, bonus point win, it was fitful in quality. There were some aspects to admire in terms of the collective, from time to time, but it was a few individuals that caught the eye.

Ryan Baird had a brilliant match, the backrow were very effective initially, James Tracy and Ed Byrne had some good moments, so too James Lowe and Garry Ringrose behind the scrum, albeit everyone made mistakes.

Benetton will be disappointed not to have secured a losing bonus point that their performance merited. Once again they posed huge problems for Leinster but they too were guilty of some sloppy play that cost them dearly in the end.

The first 20 minutes were dominated by referee Ben Whitehouse’s whistle and that was reflected on the scoreboard, the teams managing six points apiece through the place-kicking accuracy of the respective outhalves, Leinster’s Ross Byrne and the young Italian pivot Paolo Garbisi.

The game broke open a little on 19 minutes when Leinster elected to kick a penalty to the corner rather than take the simple opportunity for three more points. The lineout maul was perfectly set and Tracy broke off a metre out to plunge over the line.

Ross Byrne added the conversion and the visitors had managed some currency while the home side were down to 14 players following the earlier sin binning of Benetton right wing Iliesa Ratuva. However Leinster’s lack of control at times, occasionally careless or perhaps telegraphed in attacking intent, was to prove costly.

When no one claimed a box-kick from Jamison Gibson-Park, the home side fly hacked the ball downfield. Hugo Keenan conceded a penalty and when the visitors conceded a couple more in quick succession, Leinster secondrow James Ryan paid for the accumulation of offences in receiving a yellow card.

Benetton kicked to the corner but when the outstanding Baird nicked the lineout, the danger looked to have been averted but the home side shunted him back over the line and several phases after the scrum flanker Sebastian Negri forced his way over from close range (although grounded short he managed to stretch out and place the ball over the try-line). Garbisi tapped over the conversion, the teams once again level at 13-13.

The visitors looked certain to retake the lead on 35 minutes when Garry Ringrose found a hole in the Benetton defence after good work from Will Connors and Jack Conan but what would have been a try scoring pass to Ed Byrne was a smidge high, the ball hitting the ground.

Leinster did though re-take the lead a couple of minutes later, Lowe involved on a couple of occasions, before a definitive intervention inside the Benetton 22. Popping up around the side of a ruck he showed his strength and stepping ability to convert a half chance into a try. Ross Byrne added the conversion as Leinster escaped to the break with a 20-13 lead.

The visitors were occasionally passive in their line speed, initially coming up smartly, but then hesitating and it allowed Benetton to get momentum with positive gain-lines. The power and direct carrying was a precursor to a second try which came from a penalty to the corner and a well executed lineout maul saw hooker Hame Faiva dot down.

Larmour’s arm/shoulder injury looked serious, taking oxygen as he was escorted from the pitch to be replaced by Jimmy O’Brien.

The arrival of Cian Healy and Sean Cronin coincided with two impressive scrums from Leinster, the second of which led to a penalty try that spared the blushes of Conan; the Leinster number eight was adjudged to have knocked-on in trying to touch down and Whitehouse made the correct decision.

Ross Byrne kicked a penalty and at 30-18 Leinster needed to manage the game intelligently but the visitors’ performance continued to be pockmarked by mistakes, missed tackles and carelessness that eventually saw them concede a third try and the second from a well crafted lineout maul. Replacement hooker Gainmarco Lucchesi was the beneficiary with Garbisi improving upon the try.

To their credit Leinster forced an error from the kickoff and kept control of the ball as they hammered away around the fringes until replacement Ross Molony managed to get the ball down on the try-line to the satisfaction of the referee. Ross Byrne tagged on a fine conversion before being replaced by brother Harry for the last 60-seconds.

Scoring sequence - 2 mins: R Byrne penalty, 0-3; 3 mins: Garbisi penalty, 3-3; 6 mins: R Byrne penalty, 6-3; 14 mins: Garbisi penalty, 6-6; 19 mins: Tracy try, R Byrne conversion, 6-13; 31 mins: Negri try, Garbisi conversion, 13-13; 37 mins: Lowe try, R Byrne conversion, 13-20. Half-time: 13-20. 45 mins: Faiva try, 18-20; 57 mins: Penalty try, 18-27; 63 mins: R Byrne penalty, 18-30; 74 mins: Lucchesi try, Garbisi conversion, 25-30; 78 mins: Molony try, R Byrne conversion, 25-37.

Benetton: J Hayward; I Ratuva, L Morisi, M Zanon, M Ioane; P Garbisi, D Duvenage (Capt); C Traore, H Faiva, T Pasquali; I Herbst, E Snyman; S Negri, A Steyn, T Halafihi. Replacements: N Quaglio for Traore 51 mins; S Ferrari for Pasquali 53 mins; N Cannone for Herbst 53 mins; G Lucchesi for Faiva 57 mins; G Pettinelli for Negri 59 mins; C Braley for Duvenage 61 mins; E Padovani for Hayward 66 mins.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (Capt), R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; E Byrne, J Tracy, M Bent; R Baird, J Ryan; C Doris, W Connors, J Conan. Replacements: T Clarkson for Bent 6-10 and 63 mins; J O’Brien for Larmour 48 mins; S Cronin for Tracy 53 mins; C Healy for Ed Byrne 53 mins; L McGrath for Gibson-Park 56 mins; R Ruddock for Connors 59 mins; R Molony for Baird 64 mins; H Byrne for R Byrne 79 mins.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Yellow card: I Ratuva (Benetton) 10 mins. J Ryan (Leinster) 28 mins.