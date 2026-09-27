Australia ignite World Cup dreams with brilliant and bizarre win over South Africa

A year out from the World Cup, Australia have sent a huge warning shot to the competition, upsetting the two-time trophy winners South Africa with an extraordinary 42-38 win in Perth. On a weekend when the Australian Rules and rugby league competitions delivered fairy-tale comebacks, the Wallabies trumped both domestic rival codes, hammering rugby’s number one team with a skilful display that ended in bizarre circumstances when the men in gold held on despite being reduced to 11 players.

Fittingly, the victory found the Wallabies harnessing the aerial powers of Australian Rules and the rambunctious power of rugby league to dominate rugby’s world champions with a brilliant, inventive and courageous five-try performance that kept alive new coach Les Kiss’s unbeaten record and breathed new hope into the hearts of Australian fans nationwide.

After pounding the All Blacks with a 3-1 series victory this month, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus had made 14 changes, promoting 10 World Cup winners for this one-off Test. Australia had shuffled too, promoting Ben Donaldson to fly half after Carter Gordon broke his leg against Argentina, losing lineout caller Josh Canham to a hamstring tear on the eve of the match.

The change that had both sides on red alert was shifting Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to winger. Kiss liked the idea of an aerial weapon out wide and the switch looked like a masterstroke when Suaalii took a diving mark off the kick-off. But he was quickly penalised on the ground, as Italian referee Andre Piardi imposed himself on the contest from the get-go.

It unsettled the Wallabies and South Africa frayed their nerves further by ripping holes in their defence and getting in the face of a rattled Donaldson, who leaked a series of errors. First, Handré Pollard took the three points. Then, in the 10th minute, South Africa rolled their maul upfield like a herd of cattle through clover, and Zachary Porthen crashed over to score.

Australia captain Harry Wilson lifts the Mandela Plate after the win over South Africa. Photograph: Colin Murty/ AFP via Getty Images

Down 10-3 early, the Wallabies slowly settled. Then came the surge. Max Jorgensen found room down the right and captain Harry Wilson went with him. Spurning three points to chase seven, the skipper won the lineout and dished the pass for Len Ikitau to go within inches of the line. The Wallabies swarmed and finally Lukhan Salakaia-Loto slipped an arm out of the collision and found Hunter Paisami, who crossed under the posts for 10-10.

The home team then made it two tries in two minutes. Angus Bell bent the line for Ryan Lonergan to hoof a bomb 20-metres out. Again, Suaalii leapt into action, climbing high and deflecting the ball back for Ikitau to scoot away. But the 17-10 lead lasted only a minute as the Springboks counter-attacked off a turnover, Edwill van der Merwe sliding into the corner.

When a headbutt hit on Donaldson won a penalty on halfway, the Wallabies went to work. First they went wide, as Wright dinked a kick that almost put Jorgensen over. Then the forwards went into a frenzy, hammering the line for 14 phases before Lonergan pulled the trigger, spinning it wide where a no-look pass from Suaalii – found Donaldson unmarked in space. Lonergan’s conversion made it four from four to send Australia to the break 24-17 up.

The Test was a long way from won, and both sides knew it. Erasmus made his move, letting loose his bench stars with 30 minutes left. It was a risk but you don’t stay No 1 for 53 weeks without gambling. Australia calmly absorbed the fresh legs and sowed more panic in the visitors by winning two penalties that Lonergan slotted with ease.

When Wilson scored again from another frantic few minutes of pick-and-go, Australia had a 20-point lead and 20 minutes to survive. Now South Africa looked rattled. When Jorgensen scooped up another fumble and raced 60m to score, the boilover looked secure. But the Test then went haywire as Wilson, then Lonergan and Suaalii were all sent to the bin. A few minutes later Paisami joined them for a high tackle. Incredibly, it was now 15 against 11.

With 15 world champions against depleted hosts, the game tilted on its axis. South Africa calmly scored three tries. But just when Australia looked like being swept away, they rose again, forcing errors, making last-ditch tackles and finding a way to hang on. In the end, they did enough to win, getting their hands on the Mandela Challenge Plate at last. It’s their second trophy in as many months. But the one they really want is suddenly a bit closer. – Guardian