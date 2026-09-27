No surprise that Béibhinn Parsons is now Irish women’s rugby’s most prolific try scorer

Ireland's Béibhinn Parsons scores her side’s second try against Japan in the WXV Global Series at Dexcom Stadium, Galway on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

In some respects, it’s a surprise that it took so long. Almost certainly it would have happened much sooner were it not for a couple of long-term injuries. In the event, Béibhinn Parsons could hardly have scripted the manner and circumstances in which she became the most prolific try scorer in the history of the Irish women’s team. And she’s still only 24.

Her typically opportunistic brace in Ireland’s 31-24 win over Japan in the WXV at the Dexcom Stadium took her tally in Test rugby to 24, eclipsing the record of another Connacht player and friend, Alison Miller. As well as the feat being achieved on home soil, both try assists came from another Connacht player, Anna McGann.

“It’s just really special to be in Galway and all my family be here,” admitted Parsons afterwards. “I don’t even think they’re aware of it. It’s not something that I’d really talk about. It’s just special to play at home.

“After the game, I was surprised to see so many of them [family] coming out of the woodwork. I think they took up half the grandstand.”

Parsons’ first was the pick of Ireland’s five tries and had put them 19-0 ahead in the 37th minute. But entering the last five minutes Japan were within a score when Ireland’s defensive line speed led to a loose pass that McGann latched on to before releasing Parsons.

“It was a really tight game and Japan put us to the wire. So, it was more just the relief of, ‘Okay, this sort of puts us in the clear now.’ Emily [Lane] and Erin [King], they were aware of it and they chased it up and celebrated with me. So that was a special moment.

“It’s not something that I went in to, playing at 16, thinking that it would ever be associated with me,” added Parsons.

“I think it’s really special as well that it was Ali Miller. “I got to play with her and she’s another winger from Connacht. So it’s a special moment. I put her in such a high regard and getting to see how she operated ... We played one season together in Connacht. So that’s what’s really special as well.

“She pops up with a bit of advice here and there and it’s always welcome.”

Ireland's Béibhinn Parsons is tackled at Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Parsons was 16 when she made her Ireland debut in 2018 before scoring her first try in the 2019 Six Nations against Wales in the Cardiff Arms Park, and head coach Scott Bemand said good-naturedly: “Béibhinn‘s been around for what feels like forever.

“I was coaching in a different group [with England] when Béibhinn first came on to the scene, and I remember thinking, ‘There’s a right player there.’

“She had physicality, she had a fend, she had leg drive, and top-end speed to finish, as we’ve seen today. Béibhinn‘s such an important player for Ireland women’s rugby. She’s incredibly professional. She turns up. She’s come back from an ankle piece over the summer. Two weeks ago you could tell she was absolutely raring to play, and we managed to hold her back one week.

“Béi’s going to continue to score tries over the next however many years so it’s really exciting to see how good she can become because she keeps going after it. She knows she’s not the finished article yet, but each time we challenge her, she keeps getting better and crikey, she keeps scoring tries. So, more of that please.”

Bemand could at least take some satisfaction from his team digging deep for a win a week after their confidence was shaken by letting slip a 31-12 lead in losing 40-36 to the USA in Tallaght. But, in front of a 3,000-3,500 attendance, this was a far from perfect display.

“Learning your lessons is always much better from a winning position, isn’t it?” said Bemand, who lamented his side twice being held up over the line in the first half.

“I think the scoreboard should have looked a bit different at half-time, but we knew what we were turning around into. We love coming here to Galway, but there is a Galway breeze, and we knew that turning round into that, in some ways, it’s a bit easier to play into the wind.

“I’m delighted on the back of last week where we felt we gave entries too easily, conceded scores too easily, that the defence was able to create some pressure. And you know, Béibhinn’s now the record women’s try scorer. I think it’s great to see her streak into the distance.

“There’s still bits to go at. We’re not the perfect article by any stretch of the imagination, but I’d say we’ll take our lessons from a winning position this week.”

Ireland host Japan in a non-WXV Test next Saturday in Cork before playing South Africa away twice.