At least five killed in separate attacks as Russia hits Kyiv’s National Academy of Sciences

The Ukrainian Academy of Science in central Kyiv was hit by a Russian drone. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

At least one person was killed when a ​drone hit the National Academy of Sciences in central Kyiv on Monday, as Russia attacked the centre of the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said a total of 19 people had been injured, six of whom were being treated in hospital. Sirens echoed through the streets as black smoke ​billowed into the sky.

In recent weeks, Russia has attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with faster, high-flying jet drones. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ⁠Saturday that Ukraine was able to intercept just over of half them – far fewer than when facing the older, propeller-powered ‌versions.

A ‌pharmaceutical ​company, petrol stations and a medical facility were also hit in Kyiv on Monday, Zelenskiy said, while in other cities and regions, civilian facilities, businesses and communications infrastructure were targeted.

“Every one ⁠of Ukraine’s partners must see from this ​terror, from these strikes, that supporting Ukraine means truly supporting people’s ​lives,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.

Firefighters and medics respond after a projectile hit a residential building in Kyiv's city centre. Photograph: Alex Babenko/Getty Images

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, a Russian ‌drone attack on a business centre killed three, officials ​said.

In particular, Russia has been widening its attacks on economic targets beyond warehouses, port facilities and energy infrastructure, in recent ⁠days hitting data centres and telecoms facilities.

Another person was ⁠killed in a logistics office ​in Synelnykove, southeast of Dnipro, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

In Kyiv, flames leaped from the historic Academy building, where rubble was strewn across the courtyard. Firefighters doused the building in water and searched for people in the wreckage.

Foreign minister Andrii Sybiha accused Russia of cynicism for targeting a scientific institution in the middle of the working day.

“Russia is deliberately expanding the boundaries of what it believes the world will tolerate. Every attack left without a strong response only encourages the next one,” he said.

Ukrainian prime minister Sergii Koretskyi said 19 people had been injured ‌in the daytime attack on ⁠the business centre in Dnipro.

Hanzha said the centre was surrounded by residential buildings, a park, a library and offices in the heart of the city: “Hundreds of people are here in the middle of the ‌working day.”

Ukraine has also increased attacks on Russia, targeting oil refineries as well as online retailers to try to undermine revenues and support for Moscow’s ​war effort.

Zelenskiy said on Monday that it had struck Russian oil facilities in the ​Krasnodar region and two defence plants.

Both sides have denied deliberately targeting civilians. – Reuters