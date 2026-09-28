Ireland v Austria: Will there be protests? Are match tickets on sale? Where can I watch on TV?

When is it on?

The Republic of Ireland will play Austria in their third game of the Nations League in League B, Group 3. The game kicks off at 7.45pm on Thursday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ2, coverage is back to normal after the stripped down broadcast from the Israel match, beginning at 7pm. In the UK, you can watch the game on Amazon Prime PPV.

What is the team news for the game?

The main question is if Gavin Bazunu joins the team for the match against Austria after the goalkeeper withdrew from the Israel game, saying “it would be wrong to participate”.

Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson said the plan is that he will be with the squad against Austria, but not against Israel in the second game. Otherwise there were no significant injuries reported from the Israel match.

Liam Kitching made a case to start after an impressive debut against Israel, as did Jack Moylan with a fine goal and assist in Hungary. Finn Azaz, a regular starter, was left on the bench against Israel and it is not clear if he will return to the starting line-up. Hallgrímsson said of his decision to leave him out Azaz: “We thought he wasn’t ready to play. He wanted to play, but it was my decision. He wasn’t fit enough to play this game.”

Can you still get tickets?

Yes, you can. On Ticketmaster, adult tickets are still available from €90 to €100. It is also worth noting for those attending the match that the Lansdowne Road Dart Station will close temporarily on Thursday from 3.30pm until end of service, with supporters advised to get off at Grand Canal Dock or Sandymount stations.

Will there be protests at the match?

The FAI have moved hundreds of fans with pitchside seats for the game amid concerns the game will be interrupted by protests.

The FAI says the decision was made because the Austria match is being used as a test event for the staging of Euro 2028 games, but FAI sources also admit that the seat moves will help act as a buffer against any potential pitch invasions. Ireland’s most recent home game against Qatar in May was interrupted by several tennis ball protests by advocates for a boycott of the Israel games.

“I would see [the Austria game] being a serious question mark from an industrial point of view regarding transport, hospitality and broadcasting,” said Greg Ennis, the Siptu deputy secretary general, in July speaking at a Stop the Game press conference in Dublin.

What is Ireland’s position in the group?

After two games, Ireland are in third place on three points. Austria are top on six points, Kosovo are second on three points but lead Ireland on head-to-head, with Israel bottom on zero points. The winner of the group is promoted to League A, with second place in a promotion playoff. Bottom of the group faces relegation playoffs.

What are Ireland’s chances?

Austria should provide a considerable test with players like Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer and Borussia Dortmund’s Carney Chukwuemeka. The Ralf Rangnick-managed side are the toughest team in the group, but Ireland are unbeaten in their past seven games at home, so are well capable of getting a result.