Jordan Larmour and 20 others sign Leinster senior contracts

Jordan Larmour is among four former Leinster Academy players to be awarded senior contracts for the upcoming season.

The news comes as the province announced 21 new contracts with Vakh Abdaladze, Ireland under-20 captain Caelan Doris and Josh Murphy the other four players to have reached senior status after coming through the ranks.

Tadhg Furlong and Rob Kearney are the two players on the list to have signed IRFU central contracts with head coach Leo Cullen saying: “This is another significant announcement and a huge endorsement of the work being done at grassroots level by the domestic rugby team, the CROs and the CCROs on a daily basis across the 12 counties.

“Of the 21 contracts announced today 18 came through the Leinster Rugby system and played in clubs and schools around the province.

“It is also great to see four players promoted from the Academy in the last few months and they will all start next season in the Senior squad.

“Jordan Larmour has grabbed a lot of the headlines given his involvement with Ireland during the Six Nations and starting last weekend but Vakh Abdaladze, Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris have all made telling contributions for both Leinster ‘A’ and the Senior side in the Guinness PRO14 during the course of the season.

“I am delighted for them and indeed their families and congratulate them.”

Leinster Rugby - new senior contracts 2018/19

1. Vakh Abdaladze, 2 Leinster Caps (LC), 1 Leinster Try (T)

2. Michael Bent, 4 Ireland Caps (IC), 106 LC, 1 T

3. Ed Byrne, 23 LC, 2 T

4. Seán Cronin, 61 IC, 151 LC, 26 T

5. Barry Daly, 26 LC, 17 T

6. Tom Daly, 10 LC, 2 T

7. Peter Dooley, 47 LC, 2 T

8. Caelan Doris, 1 LC

9. Tadhg Furlong, 6 British & Irish Lions Caps (BIL), 23 IC, 82 LC, 4 T

10. Dave Kearney, 17 IC, 122 LC, 23 T

11. Rob Kearney, 8 BIL, 83 IC, 196 LC, 39 T

12. Jordan Larmour, 3 IC, 20 LC, 7 T

13. Nick McCarthy, 26 LC, 3 T

14. Fergus McFadden, 34 IC, 169 LC, 23 T

15. Ross Molony, 64 LC, 3 T

16. Josh Murphy, 9 LC, 1 T

17. Andrew Porter, 7 IC, 28 LC, 1 T

18. Garry Ringrose, 13 IC, 48 LC, 12 T

19. Rhys Ruddock, 19 IC, 140 LC, 7 T

20. James Tracy, 6 IC, 64 LC, 4 T

21. Josh van der Flier, 10 IC, 60 LC, 7 T