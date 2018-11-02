Johann van Graan hands out Pro14 debuts in South Africa

Pro14: Cheetahs v Munster

Kick off: 2.45pm Irish time, Sunday. Venue: Toyota Stadium. TV: Live on eirSport and Premier Sport.

Tyler Bleyendaal will captain Munster for their Pro14 meeting with Cheetahs in South Africa as Johann van Graan gives Bill Johnston and Fineen Wycherley their first starts.

There are nine changes to the starting XV that secured a last-gasp win over Glasgow in Limerick last weekend with three Academy players in the matchday squad.

Four changes to the backline see Shane Daly, Alex Wootton, Bleyendaal and Johnston all come into the side.

Mike Haley continues at full-back as Academy player Daly starts on the right wing with Alex Wootton, a try-scoring replacement in the win over Glasgow, on the opposite flank.

Bleyendaal makes his 40th appearance for Munster and features in the Pro14 for the first time since February after undergoing surgery with Sammy Arnold completing the centre partnership.

Alby Mathewson and Johnston combine in the half-backs.

The five changes to the pack see Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea, Wycherley and Arno Botha all included.

James Cronin joins O’Byrne and Archer in the front row with Jean Kleyn partnering O’Shea in the second row.

Wycherley and Botha are joined by Chris Cloete in the back row.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Shane Daly, Sammy Arnold, Tyler Bleyendaal (C), Alex Wootton; Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson; James Cronin, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea; Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Sean O’Connor, Gavin Coombes, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Rory Scannell.