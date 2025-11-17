Challenge to Bob Vylan concert at Vicar Street dropped by councillor

Bobby Vylan of Bob Vylan performs onstage during All Together Now Festival in Waterford in August. Photograph: Kieran Frost/Redferns

An Independent Ireland councillor has dropped a legal challenge aimed at halting a gig by controversial punk-rap duo Bob Vylan in Dublin.

The UK band have been at the centre of controversy in the wake of their Glastonbury performance last summer, where they led chants of “death, death to the IDF” in reference to the Israel Defense Forces and the war in Gaza.

They are due to perform at Vicar Street, Dublin, on November 26th, as part of their We Won’t Go Quietly tour.

On September 29th, Independent Ireland councillor Linda de Courcy told Dublin District Court there would be an objection to Vicar Street’s dance licence. She added that it was due to serious concerns regarding the scheduled performance.

Clondalkin-based Ms de Courcy, who was elected to South Dublin County Council in 2024, informed the licensing court that Ken Flynn TD, of Independent Ireland, had written to the Thomas Street venue, but had received no response.

Mr Flynn did not attend or support the court objection.

Ms de Courcy had been told that the objections must be set out in writing within three weeks, after which the venue could respond.

When the case resumed on Monday, Dorothy Collins BL, representing Liberty Venues Ltd, the operators of Vicar Street, told Judge Monika Leech it appeared the councillor had not attended the proceedings.

Ms Collins also said that she understood the TD was not objecting, but rather the councillor who addressed the court on his behalf on the previous date. It also appeared the TD did not instigate the objection himself, counsel said.

Independent Ireland councillor Linda de Courcy at a previous court hearing regarding the challenge. Photograph: Tom Tuite

Noting that representations had been made, but there were no parties in court to proceed with the objection, the judge said it would be better directed at the venue management. Counsel suggested the gardaí too, as they are well aware of the issues in relation to the upcoming event.

The judge found the objection was not legitimate and granted Vicar Street’s dance licence.

Earlier, the BBC partially upheld complaints regarding the act’s contentious Glastonbury performance.

The broadcaster’s executive complaints unit found that the live stream of the set violated editorial guidelines due to frontman Bobby Vylan’s chant about the Israel Defense Forces and his use of pro-Palestine slogans.

The band has also faced other consequences, including having their US visas revoked.

A Bob Vylan gig in the Netherlands was cancelled after Bobby Vylan made comments about the murder of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September.