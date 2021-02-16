Joey Carbery edges closer to Munster return but no date set yet

Joey Carbery’s return to a match environment is edging closer after Munster confirmed that the player has increased his training load as he bids to overcome an ankle injury that has kept him sidelined for over a year.

The 25-year-old outhalf is taking part in various aspects of training, running, kicking, stepping in for attack and defence as well as completing some individual work with the medical and strength and conditioning teams.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan was positive about Carbery’s continued progress towards a return without confirming a date. He said: “He’s doing really well. There is no timeline.”

Craig Casey, an unused replacement in Ireland’s 15-13 defeat to France at the weekend, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell returned to Munster training this week and are eligible for selection for Saturday night’s game against Edinburgh at Murrayfield (kick-off 7.35pm).

Hooker Rhys Marshall (knee) is back in training, so too prop Keynan Knox (knee) and wing Calvin Nash. Liam Coombes was removed with a head injury during Munster A’s win over the Connacht Eagles last Friday afternoon and will undergo the return-to-play protocols. Roman Salanoa (back) came through that match with no issues.

Dan Goggin (hand), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Neil Cronin (knee) and RG Snyman (knee) are continuing their respective rehabilitation programmes.