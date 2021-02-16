Six Nations: No fresh injuries for Ireland after France defeat

Ireland have confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns in the wake of last Sunday’s 15-13 Six Nations defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium.

Cian Healy, Iain Henderson and Billy Burns are all following return to play protocols after undergoing HIAs against Les Bleus, with Ireland’s next fixture coming against Italy in Rome on February 27th.

Meanwhile 12 players have been released to their provinces, with a squad of 24 retained for training during the Championship down week.

Connacht’s Bundee Aki and Munster’s Chris Farrell are among those players leaving camp to get some minutes under their belt in the Pro14 this weekend.

The other players returning to their provincial bubbles are: Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan (Connacht); Ryan Baird, Ross Byrne and Jack Conan (Leinster); Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell (Munster); Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole (Ulster).

All four provinces are in Pro 14 action this weekend, with Ulster travelling to Glasgow and Leinster to the Dragons on Friday night (kick-off 7.35pm).

Twenty-four hours later Connacht welcome Cardiff to Galway while Munster travel to Edinburgh.

The remaining Ireland players will take part in a two-day training camp this Thursday and Friday at the IRFU High Performance Centre.

Ireland squad for training camp: Backs - Billy Burns, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson Park, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Jonathan Sexton. Forwards - Tadhg Beirne, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier.