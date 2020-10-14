Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris receive Leinster end of season awards

Garry Ringrose has been named the Leinster Rugby Players’ Player of the Season, with Caelan Doris receiving the Young Player of the Season award for 2019/20.

Ringrose’s excellent season culminated in him leading the province out at the Aviva Stadium for their Pro14 final victory over Ulster. While Doris’ breakthrough campaign also saw him make his debut for Ireland in the Six Nations.

The formal Leinster awards ball was cancelled in May due to Covid-19 but the award winners were confirmed on Wednesday. Leinster captain Johnny Sexton explained how the two players were told the surprise news:

“Both Garry and Caelan have been superb all season and thoroughly deserve their awards. Naturally, we would love to celebrate their achievements with family and friends at the end of season awards but we understand we have to keep playing our part. It was still nice to have a moment with the two lads at the team meeting and to surprise them with their awards.

“Both of them have been brilliant for us in a hugely demanding season and not once did they let their standards slip. They are two players that any young boy or girl should aspire to be like as they play the game in the right spirit, enjoy it and drive the standards day in, day out here in Leinster.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen echoed Sexton’s sentiments: “We play a team sport so it is all about the collective effort and reward but I think when you have been recognised by your peers, by your fellow players with an award like this it is special. They see your efforts day in, day out and understand what you bring to the environment, not just during the 80 minutes, so it means that little bit more I think.

“I know the regard both Garry and Caelan are held by the playing group and it is shared by the coaching staff. Two great players but special men also. The recognition is richly deserved.”

Ringrose made his Leinster debut in September 2015 on the left wing against Cardiff Blues but has since established himself as a mainstay of the Leinster and Ireland teams in the centre. He has won 78 caps for Leinster and 29 for Ireland.

Doris made his Leinster debut in April 2018 away to Connacht and has since gone on to play a further 33 times for Leinster in the Pro14 and Champions Cup. He played for Leinster a total of 17 times during the 2019/20 season, six in Europe, scoring four tries in the process including one in the Pro14 decider.

The Leinster Women’s Player of the Season was presented to Blackrock College RFC’s Hannah O’Connor at a cap presentation ceremony hosted by Bank of Ireland in November following the successful defence of their interpro title.