Craig Gilroy returns to Ulster XV for crunch Munster clash

Rory Best returns to captain Ulster as they travel to Munster looking to secure a Pro 14 play-off spot on Saturday (5.35ko).

Jono Gibbes’ side need to register a bonus point victory at Thomond Park - and hope Edinburgh fail to pick up any points against Glasgow - in order to keep their campaign alive.

Iain Henderson returns to the secondrow alongside Alan O’Connor, while Clive Ross starts in the backrow in the absence of the injured Jean Deysel.

John Cooney is ruled out with concussion meaning Dava Shanahan joins Johnny McPhillips in the halfbacks, while Stuart McCloskey partners Luke Marshall in midfield.

Charles Piutau is unavailable meaning Louis Ludik starts at 15, with Jacob Stockdale and Craig Gilroy on the wings. Gilroy is making his first appearance back from suspension.

Meanwhile Johan van Graan has made 14 changes to his starting XV on the back of last weekend’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Racing 92.

Munster are assured of second place in Conference B and a home play-off, meaning many of the province’s big guns have been left out of the 23.

Stephen Fitzgerald makes his second start of the season at fullback with Darren Sweetnam and Calvin Nash on the wings, while Sammy Arnold is joined by Dan Goggin in midfield.

Duncan Williams returns in the halfbacks with JJ Hanrahan at outhalf, with Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver and Connacht-bound Robin Copeland in the backrow.

Mike Sherry and James Cronin are both set to make their 100th appearances for the province from the frontrow, with Sherry captaining the side in Limerick.

Munster: Stephen Fitzgerald; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry (C), Brian Scott; Gerbrandt Grobler, Darren O’Shea; Dave O’Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Jack O’Donoghue, James Hart, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

Ulster: L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, J McPhillips, D Shanahan; C Black, R Best (C), R Kane, A O’Connor, I Henderson, C Ross, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, C Henry, P Marshall, A Curtis, T Bowe.