CJ Stander returns to Munster XV for trip to Cardiff

Joey Carbery resumes at 10 as Johann van Graan makes six changes for Arms Park
CJ Stander returns to the Munster XV for Friday’s clash with the Cardiff Blues. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

CJ Stander returns to the Munster XV for Friday’s clash with the Cardiff Blues. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Cardiff Blues v Munster, Friday September 21st, Cardiff Arms Park (7.35pm ko, EirSport, TG4)

CJ Stander makes his first appearance of the season as Munster travel to play the Cardiff Blues on Friday night.

Johann van Graan has made six changes to the side which thrashed the Ospreys 49-13 at Musgrave Park last time out, with Stander joining Peter O’Mahony and Chris Cloete in a formidable backrow.

JJ Hanrahan also comes into the side at fullback, with Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings - while Jaco Taute makes his return from injury alongside Rory Scannell in a new-look midfield.

Joey Carbery - who has made a fine start to life in Limerick - resumes at outhalf, with Duncan Williams retaining the number nine jersey for the Arms Park.

Mike Sherry comes into the side at hooker inbetween James Cronin and Stephen Archer, while Jean Kleyn comes into the engineroom alongside Tadhg Beirne.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe; Blaine Scully, Willis Halaholo, Rey Lee-Lo, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey; Dmitri Arhip, George Earle; Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Nick Williams. Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Carre, Scott Andrews, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.