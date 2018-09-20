CJ Stander returns to Munster XV for trip to Cardiff

Cardiff Blues v Munster, Friday September 21st, Cardiff Arms Park (7.35pm ko, EirSport, TG4)

CJ Stander makes his first appearance of the season as Munster travel to play the Cardiff Blues on Friday night.

Johann van Graan has made six changes to the side which thrashed the Ospreys 49-13 at Musgrave Park last time out, with Stander joining Peter O’Mahony and Chris Cloete in a formidable backrow.

JJ Hanrahan also comes into the side at fullback, with Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam on the wings - while Jaco Taute makes his return from injury alongside Rory Scannell in a new-look midfield.

Joey Carbery - who has made a fine start to life in Limerick - resumes at outhalf, with Duncan Williams retaining the number nine jersey for the Arms Park.

Mike Sherry comes into the side at hooker inbetween James Cronin and Stephen Archer, while Jean Kleyn comes into the engineroom alongside Tadhg Beirne.

Munster: JJ Hanrahan; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander. Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Shane Daly.

Cardiff Blues: Gareth Anscombe; Blaine Scully, Willis Halaholo, Rey Lee-Lo, Jason Harries; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey; Dmitri Arhip, George Earle; Josh Turnbull, Josh Navidi, Ellis Jenkins (capt), Nick Williams. Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Carre, Scott Andrews, Macauley Cook, Olly Robinson, Lloyd Williams, Garyn Smith, Matthew Morgan.