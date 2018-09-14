Ulster make three changes for Southern Kings clash

Pro 14 Southern Kings v Ulster, Sunday September 16th, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (1.15pm Irish time)

Dan McFarland has made three changes to his Ulster side for Sunday’s clash with the Southern Kings as the province look to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Pro14 season.

Ulster currently sit joint-top on Conference B alongside Benetton Treviso after narrow opening victories over the Scarlets and Edinburgh last time out.

All three changes come in the pack, with Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor and Sean Reidy the new faces in the starting XV for the clash away to the South African side.

O’Toole recovers from a concussion sustained against the Scarlets to start in the frontrow with Andy Warwick and skipper Rob Herring. O’Connor joins Kieran Treadwell in the engine room, with Reidy, Marcell Coetzee and Nick Timoney forming the backrow.

Craig Gilroy - who last week became Ulster’s record try-scorer in the Pro14 - starts on the wing, with Henry Speight and Will Addison completing the back three.

Stuart McCloskey and Darren Cave are paired in midfield, while John Cooney and Billy Burns resume at nine and 10 respectively.

Ulster: W Addison; C Gilroy, D Cave, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring (c), T O’Toole, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney. Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, W Herbst, J Deysel, M Rea, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

Southern Kings: Michael Botha, Yaw Penxe, Harlon Klassen, Berton Klassen, Bjorn Basson, Masixole Banda, Godlen Masimla; Schalk Ferreira, Michael Willemse (c), Luvuyo Pupuma, Schalk Oelofse, John-Charles Astle, Stephan De Wit, Martinus Burger, Andisa Ntsila. Replacements: Alandre Van Rooyen, Xandre Vos, Justin Forwood, Bobby De Wee, Ruaan Lerm, Rudi van Rooyen, Martin Du Toit, Ntabeni Dukisa.