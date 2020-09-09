Andrew Porter: ‘The whole season will mean nothing if we don’t turn up this weekend’

There are two ways of looking at Andrew Porter’s professional career to date. For a 24-year-old prop, he has already accumulated 90 games for Leinster and Ireland, albeit 66 of those have been as a replacement.

Yet considering Porter only converted from loosehead to tighthead just over three years ago and he has been back-up to the Ireland and Lions tighthead Tadhg Furlong, he has built up a wealth of experience beyond most props of his age.

Furthermore, while 44 of his 64 Leinster appearances have been off the bench, and ditto 22 of his 26 Test caps, in this 2019-20 season he has started more games (eight) for his province than in any of the previous two seasons.

As well as making his first three starts in Europe, Porter has started Leinster’s last three meetings with Munster. Last Friday’s Pro 14 semi-final also marked his first knock-out tie and with Furlong unlikely to be rushed back into the starting frontrow, the more match-hardened Porter looks set to wear the ‘3’ jersey in this Saturday’s final.

Ask Porter how much he is enjoying Furlong being on the sidelines and, laughing, he admits that’s a tough question to answer. The pair are, after all, good buddies, with Furlong something of a mentor in the way Mike Ross was for the Wexford man.

“It’s obviously a big opportunity for myself and I’m just trying to really nail my basics, trying to do my job and getting to my flow again. After such a long time, I almost forgot to scrum having not been able to do it,” quips the man who almost lives for scrummaging.

“It’s definitely different in terms of being able to showcase my own abilities. It’s also about building those game minutes and getting that fitness back again. That will really stand to me, hopefully, during the course of the season now.”

The manner Leinster turned the screw in the two scrums before mauling over the Munster line for the only try of the match were significant moments in the game, and Porter has looked fit and as strong as an ox in the loose.

“It’s going all right, I’m just trying to do my job,” he maintains. “As a tighthead, you’re expected to scrum first and then let everything else fall into place. I’m feeling good around the park, getting those good minutes under my belt. That’s important after such a long time out because you can’t really replicate that kind of match fitness in training.”

Porter also has the utmost respect for whichever ex team-mate he comes up against as the Ulster loosehead, be it Jack McGrath and/or Eric O’Sullivan.

“I would have played with Eric at Leinster under-20s when I was a loosehead myself as well. I’ve scrummed against him a few times. I know Jack from scrumming against him in training and playing with him. They’re definitely two very good looseheads and I’ll have to be on my best game coming up against them. Ulster have a great pack and a strong pack, so we will have to play to our best standards.”

Collectively though, it’s clear no one in Leinster feels they’ve hit their pre-lockdown form yet.

“Obviously we know we have another few gears left in us in terms of where we left off before all the Covid restrictions came in. We’re still looking to play to our best standards and looking to get a bit more out of ourselves.”

In any event, their 22-match unbeaten season will count for nothing come kick-off, and for even less were they to suffer a first defeat in the final.

“Exactly. That’s something we’re big on and we’re not getting complacent with ourselves. The whole season will mean nothing if we don’t turn up this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re unbeaten. Now is the only time that counts to go unbeaten – in finals rugby. This is when we need to start really playing to the best of our ability and really turning out a big performance this weekend.”

In contrast to the Champions Cup, the Pro14 is also more of a squad effort, and those fortunate to be in the matchday 23 have an additional onus to perform, as well as sending Rob Kearney and Fergus McFadden off into the sunset on a winning note.

“You’re representing the 53 players who played this season when you’re given that starting spot or spot in the matchday 23,” admits Porter. “You’re representing the whole squad and you’re playing for everyone who has got us to this point in the season.”

It’s a powerful spur.