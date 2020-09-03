Leinster sign former Munster prop Ciaran Parker on short term deal

Tadhg Furlong has yet to feature post-lockdown as Leinster look for frontrow cover

Former Munster prop Ciaran Parker has joined Leinster. File photograph: Inpho

Former Munster prop Ciaran Parker has joined Leinster. File photograph: Inpho

 

Leinster have signed tighthead prop Ciaran Parker on an initial three-month loan from Jersey Reds.

He won 13 caps in total for Munster before joining Jersey Reds this summer, however as a result of Covid-19, he has yet to play for his new club.

Tadhg Furlong has yet to feature since the season resumed post-lockdown due to injury, and Leinster also lost two young tighthead props during the summer. Jack Aungier joined Connacht and the Hawaiin-born Roman Salanoa left for Munster. They had 20-year-old Tom Clarkson on the bench last weekend against Ulster.

Parker (24) is Irish-qualified and was previously with Sale Sharks and Munster, representing both clubs in the Champions Cup as well as playing in the Premiership and the Pro14. He was also a member of the victorious 2015 England Under-20s Six Nations side.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says the loan signing will provide frontrow cover ahead of a busy few weeks: “For a young man Ciaran already has good experience across the Premiership and the Pro14 and we feel that he will give us a good option at a time when we are going to be under pressure with players away with Ireland and just the nature of the schedule we have ahead of us.

“I’d like to thank Jersey Reds for their help in making this move work and Ciaran himself and we now look forward to welcoming him to the club and to seeing how he can contribute in the coming weeks and months.”

Ciaran will link up with the rest of the Leinster squad after he completes all necessary Covid-19 travel protocols.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.