Leinster sign former Munster prop Ciaran Parker on short term deal

Leinster have signed tighthead prop Ciaran Parker on an initial three-month loan from Jersey Reds.

He won 13 caps in total for Munster before joining Jersey Reds this summer, however as a result of Covid-19, he has yet to play for his new club.

Tadhg Furlong has yet to feature since the season resumed post-lockdown due to injury, and Leinster also lost two young tighthead props during the summer. Jack Aungier joined Connacht and the Hawaiin-born Roman Salanoa left for Munster. They had 20-year-old Tom Clarkson on the bench last weekend against Ulster.

Parker (24) is Irish-qualified and was previously with Sale Sharks and Munster, representing both clubs in the Champions Cup as well as playing in the Premiership and the Pro14. He was also a member of the victorious 2015 England Under-20s Six Nations side.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says the loan signing will provide frontrow cover ahead of a busy few weeks: “For a young man Ciaran already has good experience across the Premiership and the Pro14 and we feel that he will give us a good option at a time when we are going to be under pressure with players away with Ireland and just the nature of the schedule we have ahead of us.

“I’d like to thank Jersey Reds for their help in making this move work and Ciaran himself and we now look forward to welcoming him to the club and to seeing how he can contribute in the coming weeks and months.”

Ciaran will link up with the rest of the Leinster squad after he completes all necessary Covid-19 travel protocols.