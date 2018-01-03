Niall Scannell and Tommy O’Donnell add to Munster injury woes

Fallout from defeat to Ulster in Belfast significant for Johann van Graan’s side

John O'Sullivan

Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney tackle Niall Scannell on New Year’s Day. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney tackle Niall Scannell on New Year’s Day. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Munster hooker Niall Scannell could be out for four to six weeks after damaging ribs in his province’s defeat to Ulster on Monday. Openside Tommy O’Donnell will see a specialist to determine the extent of a shoulder issue but the initial indication is that the flanker, who has been very unfortunate with injury, could be out for a significant amount of time.

The 25-year-old Scannell, who has seven caps for Ireland, missed the November test series with a broken thumb and now looks like being unavailable for Ireland’s opening two Six Nations Championship fixtures against France and Italy.

O’Donnell may have suffered a recurrence of the shoulder injury that sidelined him recently and according to Munster coach Johann van Graan potentially faces an extended period on the sidelines. The injury legacy from that defeat to Ulster was significant as Billy Holland, who has played in every competitive match for Munster this season, will miss Saturday’s game against Connacht.

Holland and openside flanker Chris Cloete, who both underwent HIAs in Belfast, won’t be available for the Connacht game as they follow the return to play protocols. Wing Calvin Nash (hip) is also unlikely to feature. Hooker Rhys Marshall won’t be considered for the weekend after sustaining a head knock against Leinster on St Stephen’s Day.

Chris Farrell, who sustained a knee injury in the Test match against Argentina last November, has returned to team training while Ronan O’Mahony (illness) is expected to be fit.

Meanwhile, Caelan Doris will miss Ireland’s Under-20 Six Nations Championship after suffering a grade two hamstring tear that will sideline him for eight weeks. It is a significant blow for Noel McNamara’s team as the number eight is an outstanding prospect and was a pivotal figure for his country when playing a year young for this age-grade last season.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.