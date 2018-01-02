Joey Carbery to return to Leinster training this week

Playmaker in line to be back in action ahead of Six Nations curtain-raiser against France
Joey Carbery makes his return to Leinster training this week. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Joey Carbery will return to Leinster training this week as he continues his rehabilitation from a fractured wrist.

Playmaker Carbery sustained the injury during Ireland’s bruising 23-20 win over Fiji last November.

And his return to training will be a boost for Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, with the 22-year-old now likely to be back in action ahead of the Six Nations opener against France on February 3rd.

Meanwhile flanker Seán O’Brien will miss next Saturday’s Pro 14 clash with Ulster due to a hip problem.

However, he is expected to be available for selection for the province’s Champions Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors at the RDS on January 14th.

Leo Cullen has however been boosted by the return to fitness of Jack McGrath, who has passed return to play protocols, and winger Adam Byrne, who has returned to full training after recovering from a knee injury.

