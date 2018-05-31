Joe Schmidt ‘surprised’ at Joey Carbery’s move to Munster

Irish coach Joe Schmidt confirmed that Joey Carbery will play his rugby with Munster next season. Speaking before the Irish team travels to Australia for a three match tour, Schmidt said he was as “surprised” as anyone at Carbery’s move and that he did not have any hand in persuading the 22-year-old to leave Leinster.

Despite Leinster consistently saying that the player was content and happy living and playing in Dublin, the Irish coach said that Carbery’s decision was news to him and the move to Munster was his decision alone.

“It’s new news to me,” said Schmidt. “I haven’t had time to digest it personally. It’s a decision Joey has taken a bit of time over. It doesn’t seem to have affected his performances any. I think he’s played very well.

“I understand why Leinster would be desperately keen to hang on to him and why Munster feel that it’s a huge bonus for them.

“That’s a decision he’s made. Apart from him catching up with me, which was nicely photographed, I’ve left him to it. “

The move is designed specifically to allow Carbery to play at outhalf, where Schmidt sees his long term career with the Irish team.

But the coach could not say if Carbery’s move was conditional on him playing at 10 rather than fullback, where he played most of his rugby with Leinster this season.

“I have no idea. I have no idea,” he added when asked if the move was conditional on playing at 10 rather than fullback.

It means Ross Byrne, who has matured greatly as a player this season and who has lined out more at outhalf for Leinster than Carbery will back up Johnny Sexton next season.

Carbery is the third highly rated outhalf in recent times to leave his club to gain more time in a favoured position following JJ Hanrahan and Ian Madigan.

“The inital conversation with Leo and myself and David Nucifora was not the best timing for any of us,” added Schmidt about the meeting he had with the Leinster coach during the latter stages of the European Champions Cup.

“It certainly wasn’t where I wanted to be at the time but I had a job to do.” added Schmidt.

The Irish coach said that all he asked of Leo Cullen was if Carbery had any interest in moving to Ulster. He did not say he used pressure or influence on Carbery to make the decision to leave Leinster.

“I honestly wasn’t sure what he was going to do,” said Schmidt. “I thought quite possibly he was going to stay put. I haven’t had that much time to think about it. I’ve had a quite a few other things on my plate.”