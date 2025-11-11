Heavy rain and localised flooding forecast on what may prove to be a wet inauguration day

Áras an Uachtaráin in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. The morning of Catherine Connolly’s inauguration day is set to be very wet and overcast, according to Met Éireann.

Status yellow rain alerts and warning of spells of heavy rain and possible localised flooding are in effect for eight counties on what is forecast to be a wet inauguration day.

The morning of Catherine Connolly’s inauguration day is set to be “very wet and overcast”, according to Met Éireann.

She is set to be sworn in as the 10th President of Ireland on Tuesday afternoon following a ceremony at Dublin Castle.

Bands of “persistent rain” are forecast to move north throughout the day, which will be heavy and prolonged, especially across Munster and south Leinster, Met Éireann said.

Two status yellow rain warnings are in place, the first of which lasts until 2pm for counties Cork and Kerry. The second warning, which covers counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary, and Waterford, lasts until 5pm.

Both warn of spells of heavy rain possibly resulting in localised flooding, difficult travelling conditions, and poor visibility.

Highs of 12 to 15 degrees are forecast.

A mix of clear spells and isolated showers will develop from the south later in the evening, as the rain becomes confined to Ulster, which is under a status yellow rain warning until 9pm on Tuesday.

Overall, the coming days are to stay “rather unsettled” with rain and showers at times, though temperatures will be “slightly milder”, according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday is set to be “rather wet and unsettled” with rain spreading up from the south of the country in the evening, with “heavy falls at times”, while Thursday is likely to be “mostly dry”.

Friday will see rain spread north through the country with heavy falls expected in the south. The rain will be persistent through the afternoon across Munster and Leinster.

Early indications suggest this weekend will be “very unsettled” with spells of rain or showers, though some drier weather is more likely for Sunday, Met Éireann said.