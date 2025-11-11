‘I know it’s colder than Australia’: Wallaby Angus Bell ready for Ulster stint

Australian forward Angus Bell watched the nostalgic Kenneth Branagh-directed movie Belfast on the team flight to Europe.

Destined for a stint with Ulster as soon as the Autumn Nations Series is over, the prop will soon be able to have his own take on the city.

After Australia play Ireland this weekend in the Aviva Stadium and take on France in their final match of the series in Stade de France, Bell will fly into the capable hands of Richie Murphy, and the reality of the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.

It was blue skies in Ireland on Monday, but Bell knows what winter can feel like in the maw of a February gale in Glasgow.

“I know it’s colder than Australia. It will be a great challenge. I’ve obviously been in contact with a fair few of them,” said Bell at the team hotel in Dublin.

“A lot of the players have actually reached out. Shows just how good blokes they are. Obviously, this weekend leading into it as an Australian we’ve one job and that’s to represent the Wallabies and get the win.

“Whether it’s Super Rugby, URC, Prem, France, Japan, you’re always, I guess, playing those players that you meet in the Test match arena. Everywhere is a challenge. I fly straight to Belfast, and I guess straight into it.”

Bell, who has been with the Waratahs for seven years, has exercised a contract option that allows him play overseas on a sabbatical and goes to Ulster on a short-term agreement, not unlike that of All Black Rieko Ioane, who arrives in Leinster after the series.

Angus Bell of Australia scores his team's second try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Italy and Australia at Stadio Friuli on November 8th. Photograph: Timothy Rogers/ Getty Images

An agile and mobile frontrow, Bell adapted to the loosehead position having played as a flanker during his school days.

“I remember being at a pub with my parents having dinner when I watched the Tahs [Waratahs] win the final when I was 12,” said Bell.

“I’ve loved my time in Australia and obviously I just felt it was the right time to experience some change. I guess for me, I think change is the spice of life. You learn, you meet different people, you’re under new coaches.

“It wasn’t a really hard decision, but it’s something I needed in my career. Thought it would be beneficial, just that bit of change.”

The mood in the Australian camp seems a few degrees colder than it is with Ireland after defeat to the All Blacks and a faltering performance against Japan.

Australian coach Joe Schmidt is something to behold in displeased mode and the Wallaby players have had “honest conversations” about where they currently stand as a team.

Joe Schmidt, head coach of Australia, looks on during the warm up prior to the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Italy and Australia. Photograph: Timothy Rogers/ Getty Images

“Killer blow”, “woeful” and “stunning win” was the kind of language used to describe Australia’s capitulation to Italy at the weekend.

Both Schmidt, and to a lesser extent Irish coach Andy Farrell, are feeling the pinch of an underwhelming autumn series and are anxious to turn it around. Nor are the players on both teams immune to the sense of urgency to deliver more complete performances.

“Look I’d be lying if I said we weren’t disappointed,” said Bell, who scored a try in the game in Udine. “Every time you pull on the Wallaby jersey and represent your country and the people back home it’s incredibly special and yeah, we missed a lot of opportunities out there. But I guess full credit goes to Italy.

“No one in the group enjoyed that changing room after and I guess that just fuels the hunger to go out there and stick to our systems and then build into a really good performance.

“Playing a Test match is the pinnacle of anyone’s career and there’s no bigger one than playing in the Aviva against Ireland.”

“This week was tough. Today, this morning was really tough. As I said before, it’s about not taking it personally and just trying to get better.”

For his return to familiar ground, Schmidt will be without giant lock Nick Skelton, who will not take part in Australia’s next two Tests.

Skelton sustained an ankle injury on club duty for La Rochelle against Toulon in a Top 14 match over the weekend.