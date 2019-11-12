JJ Hanrahan a doubt for Munster’s Champions Cup opener

Injury leaves room for New Zealand born Tyler Bleyendaal to start against Ospreys

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan is set to miss the weekend’s Champions Cup clash with Ospreys. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan is set to miss the weekend’s Champions Cup clash with Ospreys. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Munster outhalf JJ Hanrahan is a doubt for his province as they face into their first European Champions Cup match of the season against Ospreys at the weekend. Hanrahan injured his hamstring against Ulster at the weekend with coach Johann van Graan unprepared to make a final call on his fitness until later this week.

His injury leaves room for New Zealand born Tyler Bleyendaal to come in to start against the Welsh side in Liberty Stadium. The 29-year-old Bleyendaal finished out Munster’s win over Ulster in the derby meeting in Thomond Park last weekend.

Van Graan is also likely to be without Chris Cloete for the trip to Swansea. The South African flanker was still suffering from HIA symptoms on Monday and is unlikely to be available for Saturday’s match.

Dave Kilcoyne is another casualty and will miss the European opener. The Irish prop injured himself in a scrum during training and is likely to be missing for a number of weeks.

“You start away (from home), it would be great if you can get some points away from home,” said van Graan.

“We discussed as a group that the previous two years. We started with a draw away, two years ago at Castres, then last year Exeter. All the games in this competition are incredibly tough and hopefully we can perform well on Saturday and the performance will lead to a win.”

Van Graan was reticent about the fitness of Joey Carbery saying only that the Munster medical staff were taking it day by day with the Irish outhalf.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.