Jamison Gibson-Park retained in Ireland team for trip to Edinburgh

Jamison Gibson-Park has been retained ahead of the fit-again Conor Murray for Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Scotland this Sunday.

Following the win over Italy - Ireland’s first in their opening three matches - Cian Healy comes back in to replace Dave Kilcoyne at loosehead and Rob Herring is reinstated at hooker with Rónan Kelleher among the replacements.

Keith Earls is selected on the wing ahead of Jordan Larmour, while despite his return to fitness and recall to the squad there is no place for Jacob Stockdale on the 23 for the trip to Edinburgh.

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, James Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Billy Burns, Jordan Larmour.