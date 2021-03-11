Connacht agree contracts extensions with 21 players

Ireland internationals Dave Heffernan, Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham and Jack Carty are among 21 players to have agreed contract extensions with Connacht. The quartet have re-signed for the province ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Hooker Heffernan and lock Dillane were included in Andy Farrell’s national squad for this year’s Guinness Six Nations, with the latter coming off the bench in the 15-13 defeat to France on February 14th.

Australia-born prop Bealham has not played for his adopted country since last year’s Autumn Nations Cup, while Carty has not featured since the 2019 World Cup.

Wing Alex Wootton – the Guinness Pro 14’s joint-top try-scorer – has signed a permanent contract with the Westerners having joined on loan from Munster last summer.

The new contracts include 19 players from the club’s current squad, plus first professional deals for academy products Oran McNulty and Cian Prendergast.

Head coach Andy Friend told Connacht’s website: “I am delighted to see so many of our current crop of players sign on for another season.

“This is still a very challenging time for everyone in Irish rugby so to have them commit to Connacht Rugby again says it all about the belief we have as a group to continue the progress we’re making.”