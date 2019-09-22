Irish fans outperform Scots as game turns into Irish sing-song

It ended up a soft day in Yokohama, but there was nothing soft about the Irish performance as they ground Scotland down first in dry conditions, then wet, to launch their World Cup with an utterly dominant, bonus-pint win.

On what started as a muggy, windless afternoon, Scotland’s supporters had seemed to have the advantage over their opponents in the sartorial department, at least. The area around stadium was a fan-zone in more ways than one, as many Japanese fans cooled themselves with traditional paper ones.

But for the Celts wearing kilts, meanwhile, the balmy underskirt conditions were to be their only joy of the day. They had little else to cheer about, while their rivals – in sweaty green shirts and even sweatier trousers (mostly) – celebrated not just four tries but an Irish defence the tightness of which even Scotland’s reputation with money couldn’t match.

The omens had been good in the railway stations of Tokyo and Yokohama earlier, where Irish passengers outperformed the Scots in both numbers and intensity.

Japan is a country of great decorum, in most respects. But squeezing onto already-packed trains is the one area in which free-for-alls are encouraged here. And benefitting from years of high-intensity training in such schools of excellence as the DART and Iarnród Éireann, the fans in green excelled themselves in piling in.

Ireland committing bodies to the ruck on the train to Yokohama. Referee has a look but waves play on. #IREvSCO pic.twitter.com/hN2IMGqJkX — Frank McNally (@FrankmcnallyIT) September 22, 2019

The Fields of Athenry, The Boys are Back in Town, and Galway Girl all got outings on the PA, lustily accompanied

The crowding included, Greater Tokyo’s transport system is one of the eight wonders of the modern world. But the Irish sports fan’s ability to materialise in vast numbers on any foreign field, no matter how far away, must at least be in the running for ninth.

Once again they did it here in Yokohama, green shirts far outnumbering blue in in the 68,000-strong crowd that almost filled the stadium. Given that, and the on-pitch domination, the game turned into something of an Irish sing-song.

The Fields of Athenry, The Boys are Back in Town, and Galway Girl all got outings on the PA, lustily accompanied. And even when the stadium broadcast the neutral Take Me Home (Country Roads) at half time, it sounded as if the Virginia fans were eulogising was the one in Cavan.

Among the locals welcoming us before the game had been a group of Jehovah’s Witnesses, dressed in a combination of western-style suits and traditional Kimono. “Can the Bible make your life better?” asked the poster held by a kimono-wearer. Alas for her, in the Irish fans’ immediate short-term, the answer for was no.

But after this performance Schmidt’s true believers will be thinking about the promised land

Like half of Ireland’s tries later, the fans remained unconverted. But that Johnny Sexton’s misses were never a cause for concern only added to the supporters’ faith in another religion, only six years old and already a major cult.

Joe Schmidt’s witnesses will now head south for Fukuroi and a showdown with the host nation next Saturday, wherein victory would probably set up a quarter final against South Africa.

Ireland have never made it past the quarter-finals of this competition, infamously. But after this performance Schmidt’s true believers will be thinking about the promised land. The more optimistic may even be considering plans for attending the last day and judgment, which in this context is scheduled for November 2nd, back in Yokohama.