Rugby World Cup: Australia’s Reece Hodge cited after win over Fiji

Peceli Yato failed a HIA after being on the end of a no-arms tackle from the Australian

Reece Hodge of Australia has been cited after a no-arms tackle during the win over Fiji. Photo: William West/Getty Images

Australia wing Reece Hodge has been cited for alleged foul play during Saturday’s World Cup clash against Fiji in Sapporo.

Hodge escaped sanction after he prevented Peceli Yato from scoring a certain try in the 25th minute of the Wallabies’ 39-21 victory by halting the flanker with a shoulder-led, no-arms challenge to the head.

Fiji captain Dominiko Waqaniburotu revealed after the Pool D showdown at the Sapporo Dome that, having requested referee Ben O’Keeffe to refer the incident to television match official Rowan Kitt, the tackle was deemed legitimate.

Yato then failed a head injury assessment after being hurt in a tackle that could also have been punished by a penalty try.

In a statement, tournament organisers said: “Australia winger Reece Hodge has been cited by John Montgomery (Scotland) for an act of foul play contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackle) in the 25th minute of Australia’s Rugby World Cup 2019 Pool D match against Fiji.

“Hodge will attend a hearing before an independent judicial committee chaired by Nigel Hampton, QC (New Zealand), former international coach Frank Hadden (Scotland) and former referee Jose Luis Rolandi (Argentina).

“The hearing will take place in Tokyo, with the date and time to be confirmed shortly.”

Australia continue their World Cup campaign by facing Wales in Tokyo next Sunday.

