Victorious Ireland team homecoming cancelled

The planned homecoming for Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning team on Sunday has been cancelled due to overnight snow.

Joe Schmidt and his team were due to be welcomed home by fans at the Aviva Stadium at 4.30pm but the IRFU have confirmed that the event will now not take place.

A short statement released on Sunday morning read”: We regret to advise that the Grand Slam Homecoming celebrations has been cancelled due to adverse weather.

“Irish Rugby would thank supporters for their continued support throughout this campaign.”

Ireland completed just their third ever Grand Slam by beating England at Twickenham on Saturday.