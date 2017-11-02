Tim Schmidt called up for Ireland squad for Silicon Valley Sevens

Son of Ireland coach one of six players added for tough assignment in California

John O'Sullivan

Tim Schmidt, pictured here playing a senior cup match for Terenure College in 2014, has been named in the Ireland Sevens squad for this weekend’s Silicon Valley Sevens tournament in San Jose, California. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Tim Schmidt has been included in the Ireland squad for the Silicon Valley Sevens tournament in San Jose, California this weekend. The Terenure scrumhalf, and son of Ireland coach Joe, is one of six new players added to the squad that finished second in a Sevens tournament in Spain last weekend.

Jordon Conroy, Shane Daly, Ian Fitzpatrick, Terry Kennedy, John O’Donnell and Mark Roche will play their second tournament in as many weeks.

They face a tough pool including Samoa, England and Canada but will be looking for a progression in performance terms. They will also compete in the Invitational tournament in Dubai at the end of the month.

IRELAND SEVENS SQUAD: W Connors (UCD/Leinster), J Conroy (Buccaneers/Connacht), S Daly (Cork Constitution /Munster), B Dardis(UCD), I Fitzpatrick (Lansdowne/Leinster), T Kennedy (St Mary’s College/Leinster), H McNulty (UCD), B Mollen (Dublin University), J O’Donnell (Lansdowne), Greg O’Shea (Shannon), M Roche (Blackrock College), T Schmidt (Terenure College).

IRELAND’S FIXTURES

Saturday: v Samoa (7:06pm, Irish time); v Canada (10:44pm, Irish time); England v Ireland (1:54am Sunday, Irish time).

Sunday: Playoffs.

