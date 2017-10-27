Josh van der Flier and Barry Daly set for long spells out injured

Leinster duo Josh van der Flier and Barry Daly could be sidelined until the new year after undergoing surgical procedures for syndesmosis (high ankle sprain) sustained during the province’s Champions Cup victory over the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun last weekend.

Daly tried to run off the problem but was forced off early in the second half and it’s a primary reason why the in-form wing - he’s scored four tries in four games for his province in the Guinness Pro14 and a cracking effort in the Champions Cup victory over Montpellier on the opening weekend of the tournament - wasn’t included in Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad for the November test series.

The 25-year-old has become a first choice selection for Leinster in recent weeks ahead of provincial teammates Adam Byrne and Dave Kearney both of whom were included in the Irish squad; the timing of the injury is unfortunate.

Josh van der Flier would definitely have been part of Schmidt’s squad, the openside flanker another standout performer for Leinster this season. He too has undergone a surgical procedure and will miss the November test series against South Africa, Fiji and Argentina.

There are three categories of high ankle sprains with both players believed to have suffered grade two issues from which the recovery time is six weeks to three months unless possessed with Dan Leavy’s recuperative powers as he beat the low end of that estimate.

A likely comeback date for Daly and van der Flier is the Pro14 game against Munster on December 26th which would mean that they would miss Leinster’s back to back Champions Cup fixtures against the Exeter Chiefs in December.

Leinster captain Isa Nacewa also suffered a similar injury and is about two weeks ahead of his teammates in the rehabilitation stakes and would therefore appear to have a much better chance of being available for those European matches in December.

James Lowe will arrive from New Zealand in a fortnight’s time.