Leo Cullen names youthful Leinster XV for Glasgow trip

Big guns left out for Scotstoun clash as Conor O’Brien makes provincial debut at 12
Conor O’Brien will make his Leinster debut against Glasgow on Friday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Conor O’Brien will make his Leinster debut against Glasgow on Friday night. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Glasgow Warriors v Leinster, Friday November 3rd, Scotstoun 7.35ko

Leo Cullen has named a youthful Leinster XV for Friday night’s Pro 14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

A week out from Ireland’s opening November Test against the Springboks the majority of Leinster’s international cohort - including the fit again Johnny Sexton and Robbie Henshaw - have been left out of the matchday squad.

In Henshaw’s absence Cullen has handed a debut at inside centre to Conor O’Brien, while Jordan Larmour will make just his sixth Leinster appearance, starting from fullback.

Dave Kearney adds some experience to the backline from the wing, while Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park are named at halfback.

Up front Sean Cronin starts at hooker, while Jordi Murphy and Scott Fardy start in the backrow.

Ross Malony captains the side from lock, as Leinster look to hand the unbeaten Warriors - who have won seven from seven and sit at the top of Conference A - their first domestic defeat of the season.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Conor O’Brien, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ed Byrne, Seán Cronin, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Mick Kearney, Scott Fardy, Jordi Murphy, Max Deegan. Replacements: Richardt Strauss, Peter Dooley, Andrew Porter, Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Cathal Marsh, Hugo Keenan.

Glasgow Warriors: Ruaridh Jackson, Lelia Masaga, Nick Grigg, Sam Johnson, Niko Matawalu, Peter Horne, George Horne, Jamie Bhatti, George Turner, D’Arcy Rae, Tim Swinson, Scott Cummings, Rob Harley, Callum Gibbins, Matt Fagerson. Replacements: Pat MacArthur, Alex Allan, Adam Nicol, Lewis Wynne, Matt Smith, Henry Pyrgos, Alex Dunbar, Leonardo Sarto.

