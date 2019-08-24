Scotland turn tables on France but still have room to improve

Ireland’s pool opponents came back firing after their humiliation in Nice last week

Scotland players react at the final whistle as they beat France in their World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield. Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Scotland players react at the final whistle as they beat France in their World Cup warm-up at Murrayfield. Photo: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

 

Scotland 17 France 14

Scotland bounced back from last weekend’s humiliation in Nice with a gritty 17-14 win over France at Murrayfield .

Gregor Townsend’s side were still disjointed at times and made some basic errors but they found a way to win — which will be a huge confidence boost ahead of next weekend’s trip to Tbilisi to take on a Georgian team who will be desperate to cause an upset.

Scotland lasted 14 seconds longer than they managed in last week’s 32-3 defeat before conceding a score.

On this occasion, Peter Horne was the culprit when he forced a pass under pressure towards Stuart Hogg, which was picked off by French wing Damian Penaud, who galloped home unchallenged.

The match clock said one minute 50 seconds as the Clermont man dotted down under the posts. Thomas Ramos added the conversion.

It is three games in a row that Scotland have conceded a try inside two minutes of kick-off — Jack Nowell got England off to a flyer when the two sides met back in March — and it is a habit that they need to get out of soon.

Scotland recovered to narrow the gap through a Greig Laidlaw offside penalty, and they had a few more half chances during the next 20 minutes, although they struggled to click as an attacking force and were hesitant in defence.

Winger Tommy Seymour had to come off because of a knock to the head and there was another major injury concern when Sam Skinner hobbled off midway through the second half with what looked like a knee injury.

France, on the other hand, looked far more comfortable on and off the ball, and they extended their lead on 26 minutes when Russell failed to gather a high ball.

From the turnover, Sofiane Guitoune swept outside Ryan Wilson before sending Penaud in for his second try of the afternoon.

Scotland struck back just before half-time when Ramos directed a hospital pass at Penaud on his own 22. Chris Harris made the hit, Kinghorn scooped up the loose ball, and Harris got straight back into the game to collect Kinghorn’s offload.

The centre was pulled down just short of the line, but Scotland recycled quickly. Pete Horne had a dart in midfield to suck in the French defence, then another quick recycle gave Russell the chance to send Sean Maitland in for a score in the corner with a trademark floated pass over Charles Ollivan’s head. Laidlaw struck the conversion.

Murrayfield came to life when Hogg sent a long kick up the right touchline and Kinghorn did well to close down the French as they tried to clear the danger. A few minutes later, Harris hit the line like a runaway train to score under the sticks.

Scotland were now three points ahead after Laidlaw added the extras, which was quite astonishing given how out of sorts they had been, and they held on for a hard-fought victory.

However it was a long way off the levels they will need to hit when the World Cup kicks-off next month.

Scotland: Hogg, Seymour, Harris, P Horne, Maitland, Russell, Laidlaw (capt); Reid, Turner, Nel, Cummings, Skinner, Wilson, Watson, Thomson.

Replacements: Stewart, Dell, Berghan, Gilchrist, Barclay, G Horne, Hutchinson, Kinghorn.

France: Ramos, Penaud, Fickou, Fofana, Raka, Lopez, Dupont; Poirot, Guirado (capt), Slimani, Lambey, Vahaamahina, Iturria, Alldritt, Ollivon.

Replacements: Chat, Baille, Setiano, Taofifenua, Camara, Serin, Ntamack, Medard

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.