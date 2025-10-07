Jury to hear from up to 50 witnesses in trial of man accused of flying in €8m cocaine

Michal Luczak leaving Mullingar District Court after being charged in relation to the possession of €8 million of cocaine. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man alleged to have piloted an aircraft used to fly just over €8 million worth of cocaine into the midlands three years ago has gone on trial.

Michal Luczak (44) faces four charges for unlawful possession of cocaine, possessing it for the purpose of sale or supply, and the possession and importation of drugs worth €13,000 or more at Abbeyshrule Aerodrome, Co Longford, on August 4th, 2022.

Mr Luczak, formerly of Primrose Avenue, Jigginstown, Naas, Co Kildare, replied “not guilty” to each charge when he was arraigned at Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday.

A jury was sworn in for the trial, which Judge Roderick Maguire said is expected to last up to four weeks.

Cathal Ó Braonáin, prosecuting, told the panel the trial will hear evidence from up to 50 witnesses. They include gardaí from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the national surveillance unit, a scenes of crime unit and mapping section, as well as Garda headquarters. There will also be civilians and personnel from Forensic Science Ireland and the Irish Aviation Authority.

Mr Ó Braonáin said the trial concerns an August 2022 incident allegedly involving the importation of 120kg of cocaine with a value in excess of €8 million.

Counsel said Mr Luczak, who now resides at an apartment at The Davitt, Dublin, was allegedly the pilot of a small aircraft in that importation.

The charges are contrary to sections 3, 15, 15A, and 15B of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Judge Maguire said the trial will open with the prosecution’s case on Wednesday morning.