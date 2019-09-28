Rugby World Cup: Japan’s rising sons leave Ireland under a cloud

Japan 19 Ireland 12

Japan have pulled off a huge shock by beating Ireland in Shizuoka to move to the top of Pool A and leave Ireland’s World Cup hopes on the brink.

Japan started quick but Ireland managed to weather the storm and slowly took control. Jack Carty was particularly impressive with boot to ball and it was his vision which created the first try.

A clutch of driven phases through the middle third sucked in the defence, and a perfect wide kick from Carty allowed Garry Ringrose to rise highest and then dot down the game’s first try.

Tamura slotted a penalty after Peter O’Mahony was ruled offside to put the hosts on the board, trailing 5-3.

Ireland steamrollered Japan in the scrum, however, punted the penalty upfield for a line-out - and from that platform Rob Kearney claimed the second try.

Carty chipped high deep in the Japan 22 and managed to tap his kick back into Kearney’s path, and the experienced full-back scooped up before dotting down.

Carty’s conversion pushed Ireland into a 12-3 lead heading into the second quarter.

However, Japan were not to be discouraged and two penalties before the break from Tamura put the hosts within just three points at half-time.

Japan kept on coming, time and again in the second half, and eventually Fukuoka crossed in the left corner.

CJ Stander collided with Chris Farrell in a bungled break from a scrum, gifting Japan the scrum deep in the Ireland 22.

The pumped-up hosts lapped up the chance, powering through the middle before whipping the ball wide.

Tamura’s fine conversion then put Japan into a 16-12 lead on the hour and the Japanese kicker increased the home side’s lead to seven points with a penalty in the closing stages.

From there the hosts held on for a shock but deserved victory.

Full report from Gerry Thornley to follow...