Sections
Home
Latest
Subscriber Only
Crosswords & Puzzles
Crosaire
Simplex
Sudoku
News Quiz
Ireland
Dublin
Education
Housing & Planning
Social Affairs
Stardust
Politics
Poll
Oireachtas
Common Ground
Elections & Referendums
Opinion
Editorials
An Irish Diary
Letters
Cartoon
Business
Budget 2026
Economy
Farming & Food
Financial Services
Innovation
Markets
Work
Commercial Property
World
Europe
UK
US
Canada
Australia
Africa
Americas
Asia-Pacific
Middle East
Sport
Rugby
Gaelic Games
Soccer
Golf
Racing
Athletics
Boxing
Cycling
Hockey
Tennis
Your Money
Pricewatch
Crime & Law
Courts
Property
Residential
Commercial Property
Interiors
Food
Drink
Recipes
Restaurants
Health
Your Family
Your Fitness
Your Wellness
Get Running
Life & Style
Fashion
Beauty
Fine Art & Antiques
Gardening
People
Travel
Culture
Art
Books
Film
Music
Stage
TV & Radio
Environment
Climate Crisis
Technology
Big Tech
Consumer Tech
Data & Security
Gaming
Science
Space
Media
Abroad
Obituaries
Transport
Motors
Car Reviews
Listen
Podcasts
In the News Podcast
The Women's Podcast
Inside Politics Podcast
Inside Business Podcast
The Counter Ruck Podcast
Ross O'Carroll-Kelly
Better with Money Podcast
Conversations with Parents Podcast
Early Edition Podcast
Video
Photography
Gaeilge
Scéal
Tuarascáil
History
Century
Student Hub
Offbeat
Family Notices
Opens in new window
Sponsored
Advertising Feature
Special Reports
Subscriber Rewards
Competitions
Newsletters
Weather Forecast
Subscriber Only
Rugby
Whole New Ball Game
Eben Etzebeth’s suspension is lenient for such a repugnant offence
Question marks on whether 12 weeks is enough for eye-gouging on Alex Mann
Eben Etzebeth of South Africa leaves the field after being shown a red card against Wales. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty
Johnny Watterson
Thu Dec 04 2025 - 20:30
•
4 MIN READ
Springboks
World Rugby
IN THIS SECTION
Eben Etzebeth’s suspension is lenient for such a repugnant offence
Where does Rieko Ioane fit at Leinster?
Ulster looking to make Challenge Cup statement against visitors Racing 92
Joe McCarthy returns to Leinster team for Harlequins clash, with Ioane on bench
Andy Farrell: ‘We’re always open-minded to do the right thing by the squad’
MOST READ
Newlyweds withdraw €120,000 compensation claim after honeymoon photos shown in court
8,000 Irish investors blocked from withdrawing cash from German retail property fund
Revenue will get details of property Irish people hold abroad under new deal
Thyme restaurant review: Is this the best Sunday lunch in Ireland?
‘My wife has been diagnosed with dementia and I’m upset we have not had the chance to realise our dreams’
READ NEXT
Drones spotted near Zelenskiy’s flight path to Dublin, triggering major security alert
‘He is being excluded’: Irish mother tells of upset and anger after son denied citizenship
LATEST STORIES
Eben Etzebeth’s suspension is lenient for such a repugnant offence
Businessman jailed over State’s largest crystal meth haul faces forfeiting part of house sale
Arms' length principle of public media funding has been discarded
Congo, Rwanda leaders affirm commitment to Trump-backed peace deal
Putin bears ‘moral responsibility’ for Novichok death of UK woman, inquiry finds
The Counter Ruck
Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley
Sign up