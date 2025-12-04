Joe McCarthy returns to Leinster team for Harlequins clash, with Ioane on bench

All Black Rieko Ioane will make his Leinster debut off the bench this Saturday against Harlequins (KO 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports).

Leinster are missing a number of Irish internationals through injury for their Champions Cup opener. Robbie Henshaw (hamstring), James Lowe (calf), and Andrew Porter (arm) all miss out.

However, Leo Cullen has been boosted by the return of Joe McCarthy who starts for the first time since picking up a foot injury on the Lions tour. He packs down alongside RG Snyman in the secondrow as James Ryan completes his suspension for a dangerous clear out in Ireland’s defeat to South Africa.

In the absence of Porter, Paddy McCarthy follows up an Ireland debut in November with a European start in the front row. He is joined by Dan Sheehan and Tom Clarkson as Tadhg Furlong makes the bench.

In the backrow, Leinster have opted to put Jack Conan at six with Ryan Baird injured. Alex Soroka, who has impressed in URC action, misses out on the 23. Caelan Doris captains the side from number eight with Josh van der Flier completing the pack.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast continue their halfback partnership, with Ciarán Frawley lining out at 12 with Henshaw out. Garry Ringrose joins him in the centres.

Jimmy O’Brien is at fullback as Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne remain injured, while Tommy O’Brien has returned from a head knock to line out on the wing. With Lowe unavailable, Ioane may well have been a starting option, as could have in-form academy man Joshua Kenny, but the experienced Jordan Larmour gets the nod.

Jack Boyle and Rónan Kelleher join Furlong as frontrow cover on the bench. Diarmuid Mangan and Max Deegan are the other replacement forwards.

Alongside Ioane, Luke McGrath and Harry Byrne provide backline cover.

Leinster: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Ciarán Frawley, Jordan Larmour; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Paddy McCarthy, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; RG Snyman, Joe McCarthy; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong, Diarmuid Mangan, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Rieko Ioane.