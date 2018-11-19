Neck strain ruled Dan Leavy out of All Blacks win

Details of injury weren’t initially released as a host of Ireland players return to provinces
Ireland’s Dan Leavy with Bundee Aki during training ahead of the Guinness Series win over the All Blacks. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

A host of Ireland players have been released back to their provinces following the historic win over the All Blacks on Saturday night while Dan Leavy’s injury, details of which were not initially released, is said to be a neck strain.

Leavy, Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Rob Kearney, James Ryan, Jordan Larmour and Kieran Marmion have all re-joined their provinces after all playing a part in the 16-9 win.

Meanwhile Peter O’Mahony, who was substituted off in the second half with an injury after a heroic performance, has suffered a dead leg and “his training load will be managed accordingly,” according to the IRFU.

Leavy’s neck strain – incidentally the same injury which kept Conor Murray out of Saturday’s win – was suffered during training last week before he dropped out of the team at the last minute to be replaced by Josh van der Flier.

Ireland take on the USA in Dublin at 6.30pm on Saturday evening with what is sure to be a much-changed side from the one that made history last weekend.

