Munster confirm Conor Murray back in full training

Munster have confirmed Conor Murray returned to full training with the province on Monday.

Scrumhalf Murray missed Ireland’s 16-9 win over the All Blacks on Saturday due to an ongoing neck injury.

His last competitve action came during Ireland’s successful summer tour of Australia, and he is yet to feature this season.

Munster return to Pro14 action this weekend, as they travel to play Zebre on Sunday (3.30pm), and Murray’s participation in full training means he could be in line for his first appearance o fthe campaign.

Last Friday the province also announced Chris Farrell, Conor Oliver, Ronan O’Mahony, Calvin Nash and Jaco Taute will all return to full training this week.